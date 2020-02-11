RAKUB's foundation course for new recruits begins

Rajshahi Krishi Unnayan Bank (RAKUB) Chairman Roisul Alam Mondal speaking at a month-long foundation training course for newly recruited officers at its training institute on Sunday.



Rajshahi Krishi Unnayan Bank (RAKUB) has begun a month-long foundation training course for its 40 newly recruited officers.





On the occasion, an inaugural function was arranged at its training institute on Sunday as high officials of the banks asked their new colleagues to attain professional excellence through best using of the knowledge achieved from the training.





The high-ranking officials also urged their fellows to make banking activities client-friendly to dispense proper services.RAKUB Chairman Roisul Alam Mondal addressed the session as the chief guest while its Managing Director AKM Sazedur Rahman Khan and Deputy Managing Director Md Idris spoke as special guests with principal of its training institute Subrata Sarker in the chair.



Leave Your Comments