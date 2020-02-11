Oscars in pictures

US actress Renee Zellweger poses in the press room with the Oscar for for Best Actress for `Judy` during the 92nd Oscars at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, California on 9 February 2020. -AFP



Take a look at the moments of the 92nd Academy Awards, which were handed out on Sunday in Hollywood. South Korean film 'Parasite' was the big winner of the night, taking home four prizes -- for best picture, best director, best original screenplay and best international feature film.





British singer-songwriter Elton John (L) and British lyricist Bernie Taupin pose in the press room with the Oscar for Best Original Song for `(I`m Gonna) Love Me Again, `Rocketman`` during the 92nd Oscars at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, California on 9 February 2020. - AFP





Joaquin Phoenix won the best actor Oscar for for his anti-hero role in dark comic book tale 'Joker' and Renee Zellweger sealed a remarkable comeback by winning best actress for 'Judy'.





Hollywood heartthrob Brad Pitt won the best supporting actorn for 'Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood' while Laura Dern won best supporting actress for her turn as a feisty divorce lawyer in 'Marriage Story.' The wide-ranging, three-and-a-half hour show had plenty of memorable moments in the build-up to the awarding of the top prize.









---AFP

