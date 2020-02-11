Media reports over film on 'Bangabandhu' are misleading: PID



A number of newspapers and media outlets have carried 'false and misleading stories' about the film on Bangabandhu that is being produced through a joint project of the governments of Bangladesh and India, said a PID handout on Saturday, reports BSS. "





While we appreciate the huge popular enthusiasm about the film, but unfortunately most of these premature press reports are unsubstantiated, unfounded and are being spread by unauthorized and motivated sources," added the handout. Bangladesh Film Development Corporation (BFDC),





the official producer of the film along with National Film Development Corporation (NFDC) of India, will release the names of the cast, crew and production team as soon as they are finalized by Shyam Benegal, the eminent film maker, who is directing the film. Any query from the media relating to the film should be directed to the Acting Managing Director of Bangladesh Film Development Corporation (BFDC), said the PID handout.

