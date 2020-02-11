Shana emerges as breakthrough athlete of 2019

Ruman Shana



Bangladeshi famed archer Ruman Shana has been named the breakthrough athlete of the year in an article published by the World Archery Federation website on February 9. Bangladesh's German coach Martin Frederick also secured the coach of the year award. Bangladesh's Ruman Shana and Martin Frederick were chosen as breakthrough athlete and coach of 2019, following the 24-year-old's historic bronze medal at the world championships.







The podium finish qualified Bangladesh's first spot to an Olympic Games," said the article on the World Archery Federation website. The twenty four years archer Ruman Sana, hailed from Khulna, achieved many honor last year as he started the year with a silver medal in the 3rd ISSF World Ranking Championship before achieving bronze medal in World Archery Championship in Netherlands in June, filling the quota place for next year's Olympics.



The country's top archer added a gold medal in the Asia Cup (Stage-3) held in Philippines in September before winning three-gold in the 13th South Asian Games in Pokhara, where Bangladesh also made a clean sweep in the medals tally by winning gold in all ten events in archery event.











