US-Bangla airlines to add 4 more aircraft



US-Bangla Airlines will add four more brand new ATR 72-600 aircraft to its fleet by October 2020 to increase the number of flights and new domestic destinations.The airlines has already procured 6 new model 72-seat turboprop ATR 72-600 that raised its fleet size to 13 aircraft with existing four Boeing 737-800 and three DASH8-Q400, becoming the largest fleet among the countries private airlines.





The future plan to procure four more narrow-body aircraft was revealed today as the airlines formally inaugurated the brand new ATR 72-600 Aircraft by operating a flight on Dhaka-Sylhet-Dhaka route. At a press briefing in Sylhet, the airlines advisor Capt Sikder Mezbahuddin Ahmed said US-Bangla Airlines is working for becoming the best airline of the country and in the region as well.





He said the airlines decided not to operate any aircraft more than 10 year-old to provide safe and comfortable flights to its passengers.US-Bangla Airlines Director Flight Operations Monirul Haque Joarder, head of training Moshiul Azam, director administration Musa Mollah, and general manager-public relations Kamrul Islam were present on the occasion, among others.





The airlines started its journey on July 17, 2014 with two 76-seater Dash 8-Q400 aircraft and with the maiden flight to Jashore and within less than two years it went international with the introduction of flight to Kathmandu.





Currently, in domestic routes, the airline operates daily flights to Chattogram, Cox's Bazar, Jashore, Saidpur, Sylhet, Rajshahi and Barishal from Dhaka while in international routes to Kolkata, Chennai, Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, Bangkok, Guangzhou, Muscat and Doha.



