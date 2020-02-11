Two pedestrians killed in Sherpur road accident





Two pedestrians were crushed under the wheels of a microbus on Sherpur-Mymenshingh highway in Shimultali area of Sadar upazila here early Tuesday.





The deceased were identified as Jafar Mia, 45, son of Gafur Mia and Khuki Begum, wife of Shahidul Islam, of Tarakandi area in the upazila.





Md Monirul Islam, officer-in-charge of Sherpur Sadar Police Station, said the microbus first ran over Khuki while racing with a pick-up van and when Jafar tried to stop the vehicle it hit around 5:30am, leaving him dead on the spot.





The killer microbus fled the spot, the OC added.

