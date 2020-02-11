FM mourns coronavirus deaths in China

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen on Tuesday expressed deep condolences at the loss of lives due to the outbreak of coronavirus in Wuhan city and other places in China.

He expressed his sincere sympathy to the families of the victims.



In a message written to State Councilor and Foreign Minister of China, Dr Momen extended his sincere appreciation to the Chinese government for the effective measures taken to address the fatality of the outbreak of coronavirus.



He said, "I firmly believe that your government will soon prevail over the situation and be able to stop further aggravation of the situation."



The foreign minister expressed his sincere gratitude to the Chinese government for taking well care of the Bangladeshi students studying in the different universities there.

He also mentioned that the cooperation of the Chinese government in evacuating 312 Bangladeshi students from Wuhan by chartered flight has been widely appreciated in Bangladesh.



Dr Momen assured that Bangladesh is with the friendly people and the government of China to address the crisis.

He also shared the readiness of the government of Bangladesh to extend any help to mitigate the plight of the victims.

