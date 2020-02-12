Diner Sheshe





"Heads up -- we're that cheesy couple who've named their dog 'Adam'-- a combination of our names, Aditya and Amit! We met at a friend's birthday party in Manhattan 4 years ago and flirted with each other almost the entire time. When Amit dropped me home that night, I asked him out. I was so nervous, but thank God he agreed!





We dated for a year and a half and moved in together after. We knew we wanted to get married after. No one proposed -- we just knew we belonged together.





Then, Amit came out to his parents -- he told them, 'I've found someone to spend the rest of my life with and it happens to be a guy.' They were so accepting; his mom even helped me come out to mine. She said, 'You're both so sure, just tell them!' and I did!





We got court married in 2018 and a year later, had a Hindu ceremony at a local temple. The ceremony was beautiful -- all our friends and family were together, showering us with love and blessings. Everyone was glued to their chair, eager to see what we'd do differently! But, we did every ritual the same -- right from the baraat to the pheras!





On weekends, we'll block our calendars and spend time reading, cooking, Netflixing or going to the movies. And in summer, all three of us go to the dog park -- Adam plays with his friends while we hit the nearby trail. I love those trails! We don't really do anything except walking but it's 'us time' -- quiet, peaceful and just, us. Of course, we constantly fight but it never lasts beyond 20 minutes. And it doesn't help that Adam comes and licks our faces, thinking it's playtime!





We've been married for 2 years but I still get butterflies whenever I see him. I knew he was the one when we met at that bar and even when we were pronounced man and man. And I think that's what happens when you meet your soulmate; you fall a little bit more in love every single day, and 'home' isn't a place anymore -- it's a person."





Humans of Bombay, Fb



