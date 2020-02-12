Sheikh Anwar's 4 books launched at Book Fair





Country's largest annual book festival 'Amar Ekushey Grantha Mela 2020' is going on the premises of Bangla Academy and at the adjacent Suhrawardy Udyan in the capital. This year, Popular Science writer Sheikh Anwar has participated in the festival with his four books namely Bigganer Sohoz Khela, Soto Hate Biman Bana. This two books has been published from Ananya Publication (Pavilion 5. Sohrawardi Udyan)) while the other two books- Buddhi Baray Digital Dhada and Pani Diya Biggan Kheli has been published under the banner of Shova Prokashoni, Pavilion 12 (Bangabandhur Bari). Four books cover and illustration were made by Sazia Shoyeb, a BUET student.



