Preparatory meeting held on Shaheed Dibash in Nakla



A preparatory meeting was held to mark Martyrs' Day and International Mother Languages Day-2020 in Nakla of Sherpur on Wednesday noon. The meeting was organized by the Upazila Parishad and held at the Upazila Parishad Auditorium.





Zahidur Rahman Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) of Nakla presided over the meeting. Among othera, Shah Md Burhan Uddin upazila chairman of Nakla, FF Shafiqul Islam Zinnah General Secretary (GS) of Nakla upazila AL, Mohammad Saroar Alam Talukder vice-chairman of Nakla upazila parished, Hafizur Rahman Liton Mayor of Nakla Municipal, Alamgir Azad convener of upazila KL, Mujibur Rahman president of Bangabandhu Education and Research Council of Nakla upazila unit and former head teacher of Nakla Pilot High School, Martuz Ali representative at Krishi Bank of Nakla branch were spoke.







Tahmina Tarin Assistant Commissioner (Land), Ambia Khatun vice-president, Shahidul Islam joint secretary, Khalilur Rahman office secretary of upazila AL, Agriculturist Rafiqul Islam DD of BADC Himagar (TC), Agriculturist Paresh Chandra Das UAO, Dr Md. Mujibur Rahman upazila health and FP officer, Mohammad Abdur Rashid USEO,





Sultana Laila Tasnim senior upazila fisheries officer, Armana Haque upazila women's affairs officer, Shahab Uddin Traffic Inspector and others officer of Nakla upazila, Journalists of different media, Officials of the upazila administrations, education offices, heads of different educational institutions, socio-cultural, political and professional activists and civil society members attended the were present. Detailed programs were taken at the meeting to celebrate Martyrs' Day and International Mother Language Day-2020.







The programs include hoisting of the national flag at half-mast atop all buildings, educational institutions, 'probhat ferries', decoration of city streets with miniature national and colored-flags inscribed with Bengali alphabets. Besides, competitions for children on drawing, essay writing, descent hand writing and patriotic songs and sports for underprivileged children will be arranged along with screening of documentary films on the language movement.







The language movement veterans will be accorded receptions and cultural functions will be organized to mark significance of the day and special prayers will be offered at mosques, temples, churches, pagodas and other places of religious worships.









---Nakla

Leave Your Comments