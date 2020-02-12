UGC's research services available online





The University Grants Commission (UGC) Chairman Prof Kazi Shahidullah on Tuesday said research support services carried out by UGC will be made available online aiming to bring dynamism research works at university level.He made the comments while inaugurating the online research support software titled - "Online Submission for Research Grants" at UGC office in the city.





The UGC chairman said digitization of UGC services will keep good contribution to ensuring of hassle-free services alongside enhancing efficiency of officials. Applicants will get their desired service by clicking 'Grant for Research Assistance' in the online application on the UGC website.





For this the applicants will have to register with his/her National ID (NID) number. "Generally, service-seekers of universities get different services including participation in different programmes held at home and abroad and research works through manual methods," a press release of UGC said.



Newly developed online submission for research grants software will provides these services at the quickest possible time.UGC member Professor Dr. Dil Afroza Begusm attended the function as special guest with UGC member Prof. Sajjad Hossain in the chair.



