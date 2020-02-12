IUT, Arabic Language Academy ink agreement

Representative from Islamic University of Technology (IUT), Bangladesh and the Arabic Language Academy in Sharjah signing a memorandum of cooperation on February 10, 2020 at Literary Council in Dara, Sharjah.



Islamic University of Technology (IUT), Bangladesh and the Arabic Language Academy in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates (UAE) signed a memorandum of cooperation on Monday at Literary Council in Dara, Sharjah with a view to developing academic work, documenting cooperation in the field of linguistic research and a desire to support distinguished scientific projects in the service of the Arabic language.







Ruler of Sharjah and the Academy in Sharjah Chairman Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi attended the signing of a memorandum of cooperation while UAE Ambassador to Bangladesh Saed Mohammed AL Mheiri was also present.







Earlier, Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi received Omar Jah, Acting Vice Chancellor of the Islamic University of Technology (IUT) in Bangladesh and his accompanying delegation. Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi welcomed the delegation and presented to them a general idea about the distinct historical and geographical knowledge contained in the Dara.





He also presented the goals of the literary council through which he aspires to hold intellectual meetings hosted most prominent thinkers and writers and contribute effectively to developing literary and intellectual concepts that serve our identity, His Highness also highlighted the efforts of the Arabic Language Academy in Sharjah, local, regional and international, to serve the Arabic language.

Leave Your Comments