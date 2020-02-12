Book Fair becomes a place for youths

People at a stall to collect their desired books at the Amar Ekushey Book Fair. -Collected





The Amar Ekushey Book Fair, the loving place for book lovers, publishers, writers and enthusiasts, has turned into a grand meeting place for friends of different ages, especially for the people of young generation.





Youths from different neighborhoods and educational institutions come in groups to exchange books as gifts, visit various stalls, join conversations on different contemporary literature issues and hang out with friends.





While visiting the book fair premises, it is found that a good number of students, wearing school and college uniforms, were hanging out in groups, having foods at stalls and taking selfies with each other considering the fair venue as a place for rendezvous, reports BSS.





They said though sometimes their goal is not to buy books, they absorb much from the atmosphere as various cultural and literary events take place at the fair venue. Meeting favorite writers is also a key attraction for many people.





Kawsar Ahmed, a student of Bir Shreshtha Noor Mohammad Public College who came to the book fair with his eight friends, said this is a grand place to hang out with friends, meet favorite writers and being introduced with renowned persons.





"We came today not to buy books but to get idea about the new books being hit the fair. We will come to the fair some other days to buy new books," he added. Anisha Islam, a third student of Dhaka University, said, "Like previous year, I made plans to spend some days at the fair. Even if I cannot buy books regularly, I will try to visit every day for once as it is inside my campus".





"We can get books, we can hang out and chat and we can learn about contemporary literature which has made the fair as a favorite place for us," she added.Rabeya Basri, student of Hamdard Public College, said, "We can buy books from anywhere but whenever we come to the fair venue it gives us extra happiness for the tremendous atmosphere.



I came here with 350 of my fellows and teachers".A total of 152 new books were launched at the book fair. A discussion on the book 'Daktickit O Mudray Bangabandhu' (Bangabandhu in Postage Stamp and Specie) was held at the main platform of the book fair with Governor of Bangladesh Bank Fazle Kabir in the chair.







Leave Your Comments