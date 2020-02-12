BARC Executive Chairman visits BARI

Executive Chairman of Bangladesh Agricultural Research Council Dr. Shaikh Mohammad Bokhtiar receiving floral wreaths from ). Director General of BARI Dr. Md. Abdul Wohab at BARI on Tuesday. -AA



Executive Chairman of Bangladesh Agricultural Research Council Dr. Shaikh Mohammad Bokhtiar has visited Bangladesh Agricultural Research Institute (BARI) today (Tuesday, 11 February 2020).





BARI scientists and officers welcomed the guest at the time of arrival in the institute. Director General of BARI Dr. Md. Abdul Wohab also gave a welcome address at his conference room.





Chief Scientific Officer of the Plant Physiology Division of BARI Dr. Dilwar Ahmed Choudhury gave brief PowerPoint presentation on the activities and achievements of BARI. Director (Training & Communication) Dr. Md. Miaruddin, Director (Horticulture Research Centre) Dr. Abeda Khatun, Director (Oilseed Research Centre) Mst. Dilafroza Khanom and Director (Tuber Crops Research Centre) Dr. S. M. Sharifuzzaman, heads of the divisions, senior scientists, officers, among others, were present on the occasion.







Later, the guest visited accredited lab (plant pathology and entomology) and soil science lab and expressed satisfaction by seeing the activities, advancement and achievements of BARI.







---AA Correspondent, Gazipur

Leave Your Comments