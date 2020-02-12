Ashuganj ICT work began to be implemented quickly

BIWTA Chairman Commodore Golam Sadek visiting Ashuganj International Naval Port site in Ashuganj of Brahmanbaria on Tuesday. -AA



Commodore Golam Sadek, chairman of BIWTA, hoped that the construction work of the Ashuganj Internal Container Terminal (ICT) would start soon. On Tuesday afternoon, he visited the Ashuganj International Naval Port site in Ashuganj of Brahmanbaria by road. Later BIWTA Chairman Commodore Golam Sadek spoke to local journalists.







BIWTA Chairman Commodore Golam Sadek visited the Ashuganj Internal Cotainer Terminal (ICT) port. Also present with him during the inspection were BIWTA Port Director Wakil Newaz, Chief Engineer Mahidul Islam, Project Director of Ashuganj ICT Project director Jahidul Islam, Executive Engineer Md. Zahirul Islam & among others were present.





BIWTA Chairman Commodore Golam Sadek told to Asian Age that Ashuganj is an important upazila. The government has taken the project at the proposed Ashuganj ICT. Consultants have already been appointed for this purpose after the acquisition of land. Their work is in the final stages. Soon the contractor will be bought. We hope that this year we will be able to start work at Complete Port after completing the work.





For this, he sought the sincere cooperation of all including the local people. Later, he visited the BIWTA Ashuganj office. After visiting the Ashuganj office of BIWTA, Ashuganj held an exchange meeting with the corporate merchants. During the meeting, he discussed various issues in the expansion project.







Traders at the Port requested the chairman of BIWTA to work on the new expansion work, keeping the existing port infrastructure intact.





--Golam Sarwar, Ashuganj

