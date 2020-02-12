Kriti Sanon heads to Jaipur

Kriti Sanon



Kriti Sanon has been in headlines for her next film Mimi, as she put on 15 kilos for her role in the film. Interestingly, the actress has been experimenting with roles in movies like 'Luka Chuppi', '





Housefull 4' and 'Panipat' which is not just getting her a lot of moolah but critical acclaim as well. Mimi narrates the story of a young aspiring actress who is a dancer in 'Mandawa', and how she ends up being a surrogate for a couple.







Whatever follows next, changes her life. The film is directed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Dinesh Vijan's 'Maddock' Films in association with Jio Studios.





The other big update we have is that Kriti will be kick starting the second schedule of the film in Jaipur. The shooting schedule will be of approximately 30-40 days, starting from February 8, and we are sure that actress will have a blast shooting in the Pink City. "I'm very excited about this schedule as it has got most of the key scenes of the film.





It's a long schedule and we'll be completing the film excluding a song which will be done later, the actress explains. 'Mimi' is based on the Marathi film 'Mala Aai Vhaaychy', which won the National Award for Best Feature Film in Marathi in 2011.





After 'Luka Chhupi' and 'Panipat' last year, the actress is all set to take a solo film onto her shoulders for the first time. Other than this, Kriti will be next seen in Farhad Samji's comedy-drama 'Bachchan Pandey' opposite Akshay Kumar.







