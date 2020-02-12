DiCaprio, Morrone bring their romance to Oscar



Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio has kept his relationship with 22-year-old Camila Morrone largely out of the public eye. However, on Sunday night, the couple was seated next to each other at the 92nd Academy Awards.







While Leonardo and Camila arrived separately on the red carpet, they were spotted sitting next to each other in the front row, when Janelle Monáe walked up to audience members during her opening performance.





Leonardo's 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' co-star Brad Pitt was seated on Camila's other side. At the Oscars 2020, Leonardo was nominated for Best Actor, for his performance in Quentin Tarantino's 'Once Upon a Time In Hollywood'.







However, he lost out to Joaquin Phoenix, who won for his role as Arthur Fleck in 'Joker'. Leonardo, who has been in a relationship with Camila since 2017, is 23 years older than her. There has been a lot of talk about their age difference and she opened up about the same in an interview with Los Angeles Times last year. "





There are so many relationships in Hollywood - and in the history of the world - where people have large age gaps. I just think anyone should be able to date who they want to date," Camila said. She added that she understands the interest people have in their relationship: "I probably would be curious about it too."

