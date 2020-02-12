SCB board meeting held





First meeting of Board of Directors of Shippers' Council of Bangladesh (SCB) for the term 2020 & 2021 held on Saturday, 11 February, 2020 in the SCB conference room, Dhanmondi, Dhaka under the Chairmanship of Md. Rezaul Karim, Chairman, SCB.







The meeting reviewed the existing problem and other issues connected with boosting trade & export of the country. Board also discussed about activities of the SCB for the coming year and approved the last Board meeting minutes and accounts of SCB.





Board decided to participate in the upcoming Global Shippers' Alliance (GSA) & Asian Shippers' Alliance (ASA) meeting which will be held in Bangkok on 23-24 March, 2020. A four member delegation lead by Md. Rezaul Karim, Chairman, SCB who is also the Vice Chairman of Asian Shippers' Alliance (ASA) are expected to attend the meeting on behalf of Shippers' Council of Bangladesh.





Apart from Bangladesh, European, Hong Kong, Indonesia & Thai Shippers' Council; Shenzen & Macau Shippers' Association and American Association of Exporters and Importers representatives are expected to attend the GSA & ASA meeting.



Senior Vice Chairman Md. Ariful Ahsan, Vice Chairman Md. Munir Hossain and Directors : Arzu Rahman Bhuiyan, Kamran Uddin, A. K. M. Aminul Mannan (Khokon), Syed Md. Bakhtiar, Md. Nurussafa Babu, Ziaul Islam, Ganesh Chandra Saha & Ataur Rahman Khan also attended the Board meeting.





