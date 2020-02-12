View exchange meeting of AIBL held





Clients view exchange meeting was held on Tuesday at Al-Arafah Islami Bank Limited Motijheel Branch. Chairman of the bank Alhajj Abdus Samad Labu was present at the program as chief guest. Managing Director and CEO Farman R Chowdhury presided over the ceremony. Directors of the bank Alhajj Abdul Malek Mollah and Badiur Rahman were also present.





Deputy Managing Directors Md. Fazlul Karim and Shabbir Ahmed was present at that program. Senior Executive Vice President Md. Abdullah Al-Mamun delivered welcome speech.







Mohammad Shahjahan Managing Director of Madina Jute Mills, Md Shakil Rizvi Managing Director of Shakil Rizvi Stock Limited, Sumon Chowdhury Managing Director of Rani Re Rolling Mills Limited and Engineer Fazlur Rahman Managing Director of Pan Asia Power Services Limited spoke on behalf of the clients.





Senior Executive Vice Presidents Md Mahmudur Rahman, Kazi Mahmood Karim, Executive Vice President Md Abdur Rahim Duary, Mohammad Aminul Islam Bhuiyan, Engr. Md Habib Ullah, S M Kowsar, S M Abu Jafar, Md Monjurul Alam, Md Idris Ali, Aktar Kamal, Md Obaydul Islam, Senior Vice Presidents Md Gulam Sarwar, Md Nizamul Hoque Chowdhury and Jalal Ahmed were present among the other dignified guests.



