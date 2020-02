Ingredients: 340g jar beetroot in vinegar (drained weight 230g) *1 onion, chopped *1 garlic clove, crushed *300ml hot vegetable stock





Method





1. Put the drained beetroot into a pan with the onion, garlic.





2. Pour in hot vegetable stock. Bring to the boil and simmer for 5 minutes.





3. Blend until smooth. Serve warm with a dollop of Greek yogurt and a sprinkling of fresh herbs.





Leave Your Comments