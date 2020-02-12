New U-19 World Champions await gala reception

Preparation are still in full swing at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka to welcome the new U-19 champions of the world. -Collected



The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has planned to accord a grand reception to the World Cup winner Bangladesh Under-19 cricket team for their historic success in the just-concluded ICC under 19 World Cup, BCB CEO Nizamuddin Chowdhury said on Tuesday.





Cricket-mad Bangladesh erupted in joyous celebration on Sunday night after the Junior Tigers brought arch-rival and highflying India down to earth to script history in the grand finale of the ICC under 19 World Cup, with fans, politicians and BCB boss hailing the dramatic victory as the country's biggest sporting triumph.





Impromptu victory processions broke out across the country, with some of the loudest celebrations taking place at Dhaka University where around 5,000 people had been watching the match on a big screen.





The crowds, including hundreds of girls, started dancing and chanting "Bangladesh, Bangladesh" as skipper Akbar Ali led from the front and hold his nerve to guide the junior Tigers to an exciting three-wicket victory Bangladesh's first ever title in an ICC event.





Nizamuddin Chowdhury said that the little reception arrangement will be held today at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur after the junior Tigers reaching at home. According to BCB CEO, BCB is all set to accord warm welcome at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport where the youths are expected to arrive in Bangladesh at 5.00 pm on today (Wednesday).





"Our Boys were scheduled to reach in Dhaka tomorrow's morning (Wednesday) but the flight has been delayed as they are expected to arrive in Bangladesh at 5.00 pm. As the young boys were in abroad for long days as the family priority comes first. We are planning a short reception arrangement for the boys.







After the reception program we will sent them to their family as early as possible." BCB CEO Nizamuddin Chowdhury said on Tuesday.Earlier, BCB Chief Papon said that the BCB has the plan to give them a reception but firstly they want the players to meet their family first.





"They have sacrificed a lot to clinch the trophy. So far I understood, they became very home sick. So after coming here, we will receive them in airport. They will have lunch with us after which they would be released to meet their family."





Meanwhile, the government has decided to accord a grand reception to junior Tigers at Suhrawardy Udyan for clinching the ICC U-19 World Cup trophy, Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader said. Quader, also Awami League General Secretary, came up with the announcement while talking to reporters at the secretariat. The great champions have all come back from defeat but this young side did not have to do all that.







They were the favourites from the very beginning of the tournament and kept playing like the best in the competition. In the end, Bangladesh wrote their name on the coveted ICC U19 Cricket World Cup trophy after a famous win over previous holders India in Potchefstroom.





And though for a time it looked as though they would fall short in their chase, a captain's display from Akbar Ali steered home the ship, as his unbeaten 43 carried them to the target despite rain playing its part. Celebrations were jubilant as Bangladesh's heroes toasted a historic victory with a lap of honour in front of their travelling fans.





Bangladesh have been international cricket's whipping boys for much of the last two decades but its senior and junior sides had been in losing streak against India in big stage particularly in the final. Even few experts and fans expected them to beat India in the final. But Akbar Ali's men finally took a sweet revenge in the most important match of the tournament, the grand finale in unfamiliar condition.

