Spinach soup





Ingredients: 2 teaspoons olive oil *2 cloves garlic *1/2 medium onion (finely chopped) *1 stalk celery (finely chopped) *1 medium potato (white; peeled and cubed) *2 cups chicken broth (or vegetable broth; fat-free, low-sodium) *2 cups milk (fat-free) *1 (6 oz.) bag baby spinach *Black pepper (freshly ground, to taste)







Method





1. In a large saucepan or Dutch oven, heat the oil.





2. Sauté the garlic, onion, celery, and potato for 5 minutes.





3. Add chicken broth and fat-free milk. Bring to a boil, cover, and simmer for 10 minutes.





4. Stir in half the spinach, cover, and simmer for 10 more minutes.





5. Cool slightly, then transfer soup to a blender. Work in two batches, if necessary.





6. Add the remaining spinach and blend until smooth. If you're working in two batches, use half the remaining spinach with each batch.





