FM mourns loss of lives for coronavirus



Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen expressed deep condolences for the loss of lives due to the outbreak of 'Coronavirus' in Wuhan city and other places in China. Abdul Momen expressed his sincere sympathy for the families of the victims.





In a message written to State Councilor and Foreign Minister of China, Dr Momen extended his sincere appreciation to the Government of the People's Republic of China for the effective measures taken to address the fatality of the outbreak of Coronavirus.





The foreign minister said, 'I firmly believe that your government will soon prevail over the situation and be able to stop further aggravation of the situation.'Dr Momen expressed his sincere gratitude to the government of China for taking well care of the Bangladeshi students studying in the different universities in China.







He also mentioned that the cooperation of Chinese government in evacuating 312 Bangladeshi students from Wuhan by chartered flight has been widely appreciated in Bangladesh. Momen assured that Bangladesh is with the friendly people and China to address the crisis. He also shared the readiness of the Bangladesh government to extend any help to mitigate the plight of the victims.









Leave Your Comments