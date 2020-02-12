Ex-RAJUK chief faces arrest warrant



A court has issued an arrest warrant against former RAJUK Chairman Humayun Khadem on charges of the illegal construction of FR Tower from 16 to 23 stories following a case filed by Anti Corruption Commission (ACC).







Senior Special Judge KM Imrul accepted a charge-sheet on Tuesday against five accused persons. The court issued an arrest warrant against Humayun Khadem as he is absconding.





The other accused over the case are FR Tower's owner SMHI Faruk, Rupayan Group's owner Liakat Ali Khan Mukul, former RAJUK Chief Engineer Saidur Rahman and former authorized officer Syed Maqbul Ahmed.







They are at present on bail. However, they were present in the court on Tuesday.Deputy Director of ACC Abu Bakar Siddique lodged a case in this connection on 25 June last year. Abu Bakar Siddique submitted the charge-sheet after investigation on 29 October.





