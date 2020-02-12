Sagar-Runi case turns into travesty of justice

Dhaka Reporters' Unity (DRU) staged a protest rally on its premises on Tuesday demanding justice for slain journalist couple Sagar Sarwar and Meherun Runi. -AA



The murder of journalist couple Sagar-Runi was committed eight years ago at their residence in the capital city, but the procedure of trial seems to have turned into a travesty of justice and has annoyed their family members as well as journalist community.





Sagar's mother Saleha Monir, at a protest rally organized by Dhaka Reporters Unity (DRU) before its office on Tuesday, said over the cell phone that her son and his wife were professional journalists, but the state machinery is failing to carry forward the investigation and trial.





As a mother I am dissatisfied with the hesitant response from the state. Addressing all DRU members like her son, she told them to go ahead with the movement until the trial is held to prosecute the killers.





The speakers said the long delay from the prosecution to proceed with the case raises the question of fair trial and creates strong agitation in the journalist community. The case has been transferred five times to different law enforcement agencies in eight years but the result of the case is a big zero.





As a result, the journalist leaders urged the government to help stage end with Sagar-Runi murder trial.According to legal experts, the requirements of a fair trial have to be stricter in the sphere of the trial fundamental detrimental effect on the parties.





In the trial of Sagar-Runi murder case times have been sought 71 times from the court and law enforcement agencies have changed five times for investigating the sensational murder. But every time the investigation authorities have become indecisive about finding the clue, the case records show.





The investigation of the case began in 2012. Sagar worked as news editor in Mashranga TV and Meherun Runi as senior reporter in ATN Bangla. At last Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) has taken charge to look into the matter. RAB Assistant Director Shafiqul Islam has also taken time on several occasions, but failed to submit report, the sources said.



Taking every thing into consideration, the journalist leaders have decided to give a letter of ultimatum to Home Minister on March 15 asking for a fair trial of the case within one month. In case of failure the journalists will foment a broader movement.





The rally was addressed, among others, by Bangladesh Federal Union of Journalists (BFUJ) Secretary General Shaban Mahmood, ex-DRU president Shahed Chowdhury, ex- general secretary Raju Ahmed, Dhaka Union of Journalists (DUJ) general secretary Sohel Haider Chowdhury, ex-DUJ secretary Quddus Afrad, Sajjad Alom Khan Tapu, Nazrul Kabir with DRU president Rafiqul Isalam Azad in the chair. The function was conducted by DRU secretary Riaz Chowdhury.





