PM opens Sheikh Kamal IT Centre in Rajshahi today



Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is set to inaugurate the Sheikh Kamal IT Incubation and Training Centre in Rajshahi through a videoconference from Dhaka today.





"The prime minister will open the Sheikh Kamal IT Incubation and Training Centre constructed at Bangabandhu Hi-Tech Park in Rajshahi through a videoconference from her official Ganabhaban residence here Wednesday morning," a source at the Prime Minister's Office said.The center will help build Digital Bangladesh and knowledge-based society and create employments, the source said.





From the same function, Sheikh Hasina will inaugurate cent percent electrification in seven districts and 23 upazilas as well as a power plant.Later, the prime minister will inaugurate the month-long drama festival of Bangladesh Group Theatre Federation, the source added.





Project Director of Sheikh Kamal IT Incubation and Training Centre Shafiqul Islam told BSS Rajshahi corespondent that the 72,000 square-feet IT Incubation Centre with energy-efficient state-of-the-art office building has multipurpose training facilities, high quality start-ups, rainwater harvesting and renewable energy sources."All sorts of business environment have been ensured for attracting investors from home and abroad," he said.





Meanwhile, nearly 60 percent physical infrastructure development work of the under-construction Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Hi-Tech Park in Rajshahi, also known as the city of education, has already been completed.





The park is being built on 30.67 acres of land at Nabinagar in Poba upazila on the outskirts of Rajshahi city aimed at establishing knowledge-based IT industries together with ensuring an area-based development.





Bangladesh Hi-tech Park Authority has been implementing a Taka 287.11-crore scheme initiated by the Information and Communication Technology Division with the main thrust of creating scopes for the new IT entrepreneurs and employment generation.





Employment opportunities for around 14,000 youths - both males and females - will be created upon successful implementation of the project by June, 2021, said Engineer AKM Fazlul Haque, director of the scheme.





The infrastructure development works include land development, a ten-storey 'silicon tower' in 2.70 lakh square-feet area, substation and generation building, internal roads and drains, boundary wall and high-speed internet.





Engineer Haque said the silicon tower will have multipurpose facilities including two basement parking floors, high standard training, seminar and conference rooms, rentable office spaces and lounge and recreation area.









---BSS

