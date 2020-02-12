BNP regrets skipping previous polls



Bangladesh Nationalist Party's (BNP) Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has said that skipping a couple of previous elections by BNP under the present government was not right. BNP intends to further associate with the country's people by participating in all elections, he added.





Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir made these remarks on Tuesday in Chittagong in a view exchange meeting with BNP leaders and activists. Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir stated that BNP is a broad-minded and democratic political party. BNP believes in changing the country's ruling authorities through elections, he further said.







Moreover, Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said that elections are the right way for bringing about the change of governments. He blamed the ruling party Awami League for clinging to power forcibly saying, "Awami League often says BNP has no power. If BNP has no power, then why are they speaking against us?"





Awami League leaders denounce BNP every now and then, Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir told the audiences. BNP believes in democracy, proper elections and people's rights, he said. He also said that BNP has always fought for the prevalence of democracy and will continue to do the same in future.





Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said that the present Election Commission does not consist of competent officials. He also termed the Chief Election Commissioner as an incompetent person.





The program was presided over by Chittagong BNP general secretary Abul Hashem. It was also attended by Mahbubur Rahman, AM Nazim Uddin, Mir Mohammad Helal Uddin, Zafrul Islam Chowdhury, Abu Sufian and some other senior BNP leaders.









