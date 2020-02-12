'Wage one-point movement to oust govt'



Nagorik Oikya Convener Mahmudur Rahman Manna has called upon all political parties to wage a one-point movement to oust the government. He came up with the call while addressing a rally in front of the National Press Club in the city on Tuesday.





Manna said, "I urge all political parties who think a conspiracy is underway to ban democratic practices in the country and establish dictatorship to wage a greater movement demanding cancellation of the elections to the two city corporations."







The program was organized demanding cancellation of the results of the polls to the Dhaka two city elections and resignation of Chief Election Commissioner KM Nurul Huda. "There's no option to wait for an announcement from any party or leader. Now, we all have to fight to establish our rights and democracy," Manna said.







"The government must concede to the demand. They've to announce a fresh election, dissolve Parliament and suspend the Election Commission," he said, adding that if they do not work like a gentleman, they will wage a one-point movement.





