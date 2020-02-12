Sagar-Runi probe report soon: IGP



Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr Mohammad Javed Patwary has said the probe report in the Sagar-Runi murder case will be submitted soon as the Rapid Action Battalion (Rab) is putting in its best efforts to crack the murder case of journalist couple.





The police chief was inaugurating a Police Officers' Mess in Barguna on Tuesday. Javed Patwary said, "Rab has been investigating the murder and regularly submitting their progress reports to the court following a High Court order.





Certainly, Rab continued their highest efforts to debunk the mystery behind the murder," he said. Maasranga Television News Editor Sagar Sarowar and his wife ATN Bangla senior reporter Meherun Runi were found dead at their rented apartment in the city's West Rajabazar area on February 11, 2012.





The IGP also said the River Police perform special duty during the breeding season of mother Hilsa in the coastal districts which led to an abundant supply of the silver wonder in the rivers in this unusual winter season.







Deputy Inspector of Police (DIG) of Barishal range Md Shafikul Islam, Khulna Range DIG Mahbub Hakim, Barguna Deputy Commissioner Mostain Billah, Superintendent of Police Maruf Hossain and Barguna municipality Mayor Shahadat Hossain were, among others, present.

