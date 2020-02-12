PM opens Sheikh Kamal IT Incubator and Training Centre





Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday opened the Sheikh Kamal IT Incubator and Training Centre constructed at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Hi-tech Park in Rajshahi.





Through videoconferencing from Ganobhaban, she also inaugurated cent percent electrification in seven districts and 23 upazilas of 18 other districts, and a 114 MW heavy fuel oil-fired Power Plant in Feni.





The 72,000 square-foot Sheikh Kamal IT Incubator and Training Centre building has multipurpose training facilities, high quality start-ups, rainwater harvesting and renewable energy sources.





The centre will help build an IT knowledge-based society and create employments in the country, particularly in the northern region.





Bangladesh Hi-tech Park Authority under the ICT Division is implementing Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Hi-tech Park on 30.67 acres of land at Nabinagar in Poba upazila of Rajshahi.





Over 50 percent physical infrastructure development work on the Hi-Tech Park has already been completed, which provide incubation facility to new entrepreneur companies in IT and ITeS sectors along with drawing local and foreign investors.





The construction of the Hi-Tech Park started in 2016, which will create job opportunities for around 14,000 youths.





Major project operations include land development, a 10-storey silicon tower on 2.70 lakh square feet of land, substation and generation building, internal roads and drains, boundary wall and high-speed internet.





The seven districts, which came under electricity coverage in their entirety, are Dhaka, Feni, Gopalganj, Natore, Pabna, Joypurhat and Meherpur.





PM’s Political Affairs Adviser HT Imam, PM’s Energy Adviser Dr Tawfiq-e-Elahi Chowdhury, former Foreign Minister AH Mahmood Ali, State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid, State Minister for ICT Division Zunaid Ahmed Palak and State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam also spoke at the function.





PM’s Principal Secretary Dr Ahmad Kaikaus conducted the function while ICT Division Senior Secretary NM Zeaul Alam and Power Division Secretary Dr Sultan Ahmed made two presentations over the ICT and power sectors.

