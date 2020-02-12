2 killed in Rajshahi road crash









Two people were killed and three others injured as a pickup crashed into a stationary truck at Razabari intersection in Godagari upazila on Wednesday.





One of the deceased was identified as Zahidul Islam, 18, son of Jalal Uddin of Char Chanlapur village in Savar upazila of Dhaka.





The pickup hit the truck on Rajshahi-Chapainawabganj highway around 8am, leaving the duo dead on the spot and three other people injured, said Abdul Bari, in-charge of Premtoli police camp.





The injured were taken to Godagari Health complex.

