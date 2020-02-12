Will light up every house by ‘Mujib Borsho’: PM





Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday said the government will light up every house across the country within the ‘Mujib Borsho’ (Mujib Year) by bringing all people under the electricity coverage.





“Some 40 out of our 64 districts are now under full electricity coverage. We’ve been able to ensure cent percent electrification of villages in 410 upazilas. We’ll light up every house in Bangladesh by bringing the remaining districts and upazilas (under the cent percent electrification) by the ‘Mujib Borsho’, and we’ve been working to achieve this goal,” she said.





The Prime Minister said this while inaugurating cent percent electrification in seven districts and 23 upazilas of 18 other districts, and a 114 MW heavy fuel oil-fired Power Plant in Feni.





Through videoconferencing from Ganobhaban, she also opened the Sheikh Kamal IT Incubator and Training Centre constructed at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Hi-tech Park in Rajshahi through a videoconferencing from her official residence Ganobhaban in the capital.





The seven districts, which came under electricity coverage in their entirety, are Dhaka, Feni, Gopalganj, Natore, Pabna, Joypurhat and Meherpur.





The 23 upazilas that came under cent percent electrification are Bagerhat Sadar, Nasirnagar in Brahmmanbaria, Alamdanga in Meherpur, Debidwar and Monoharganj in Cumilla, Khansama in Dinajpur, Madarganj in Jamalpur, Jashore Sadar and Manirampur in Jashore, Terakhada in Khulna, Mirpur in Kushtia, Raipur in Lakshmipur, Kamalganj and Juri in Moulvibazar, Badalgachhi and Patnitala in Naogaon, Araihazar in Narayanganj, Jaldhaka in Nilphamari, Nakla and Jhenaigati in Sherpur, Ghatail in Tangail, Ranisankail in Thakurgaon and Chhatak in Sunamganj.





PM’s Political Affairs Adviser HT Imam, PM’s Energy Adviser Dr Tawfiq-e-Elahi Chowdhury, former Foreign Minister AH Mahmood Ali, State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid, State Minister for ICT Division Zunaid Ahmed Palak and State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam also spoke at the function.





PM’s Principal Secretary Dr Ahmad Kaikaus conducted the function while ICT Division Senior Secretary NM Zeaul Alam and Power Division Secretary Dr Sultan Ahmed made two presentations over the ICT and power sectors.

