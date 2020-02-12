Trawler capsize in Bay: Case filed against 19





A case has been filed against 19 people in connection with the trawler capsize near the St. Martin’s Island in the Bay of Bengal which left 15 Rohingyas dead and 52 others ‘missing’.





Pradeep Kumar Das, officer-in-charge of Teknaf Police Station, said police filed the case on Wednesday.





Besides, police in a drive from Tuesday night till Wednesday morning arrested eight people for their alleged involvement in human trafficking.





At least 15 Rohingyas died and 52 others went ‘missing’ after the Malaysia-bound trawler carrying them capsized near the St. Martin’s Island in the Bay of Bengal under Cox’s Bazar district early Tuesday.





Seventy-three people, including two Bangladeshi human traffickers, were also rescued alive, said Bangladesh Coast Guard. They were kept under the custody of Teknaf Police.









