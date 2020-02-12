New virus has infected more than 45,100 people globally









A viral outbreak that began in China has infected more than 45,100 people globally. The World Health Organization has named the illness COVID-19, referring to its origin late last year and the coronavirus that causes it.





The latest figures reported by each government's health authority as of Wednesday in Beijing:





— Mainland China: 1,113 deaths among 44,653 confirmed cases, mostly in the central province of Hubei.





— Hong Kong: 49 cases, 1 death





— Macao: 10.





— Japan: 203, including 174 from a cruise ship docked in Japan





— Singapore: 47





— Thailand: 33





— South Korea: 28





— Malaysia: 18





— Taiwan: 18





— Australia: 14





— Germany: 14





— Vietnam: 15





— United States: 13. Separately, one U.S. citizen died in China





— France: 11





— United Kingdom: 8





— United Arab Emirates: 8





— Canada: 7





— Philippines: 3 cases, including 1 death





— India: 3





— Italy: 3





— Russia: 2





— Spain: 2





— Belgium: 1





— Nepal: 1





— Sri Lanka: 1





— Sweden: 1





— Cambodia: 1





— Finland: 1

