China Formula 1 Grand Prix shelved over Covid-19





The Formula One Chinese Grand Prix will not take place as scheduled on April 19 due to the outbreak of the Corvid-19 coronavirus, The Times and other media outlets reported on Wednesday.





The flu-like virus has killed over 1,100 people and infected more than 44,000 in China after it first emerged in Wuhan late last year.





Motor racing’s governing body, the FIA, has said it was closely monitoring the situation in China, with the race at the Shanghai International Circuit slotted in as the fourth round of the 2020 season.





The Times also reported that an official announcement was expected later on Wednesday as discussions continued over whether to postpone the race or cancel it altogether.





With a record 22 races scheduled for the 2020 season it would be difficult to slot a race in China back in at a later date.





The absence of the Chinese event would leave a four-week gap between the Vietnamese Grand Prix on April 5 and the Dutch Grand Prix on May 3.





A host of international sporting events have been cancelled due to the coronavirus, including the all-electric Formula E motor racing series that abandoned plans for a race in the Chinese city of Sanya next month. - Reuters





