Uber launches ride service in Cox's Bazar









Uber, the world's largest on-demand ride-sharing company, on Wednesday announced the launch of its services in Cox's Bazar, making it the 4th Bangladeshi city after Dhaka, Chattogram and Sylhet.





Ratul Ghosh, Head of Bangladesh & East India, Uber said, "We’re delighted to announce our foray in Cox's Bazar, the heart of tourism in Bangladesh. With this launch, both residents and tourists will have a reliable and economical travel solution to experience the city fully with UberMoto and UberXL till Innani and Ramu.”





The information was reveled through a statement of Uber issued on Wednesday.





“Those who sign up as driver-partners will have opportunities to earn more and flexibility to plan their work schedule. In 2019, riders from 76 countries had used Uber while visiting Bangladesh. We are excited to contribute to the potential of this new city and optimistic that citizens and tourists will give us a warm welcome,” Ratul said.





Besides, Uber's most loved signature products, UberXL and MOTO, will now be available in the city and riders can now book UberXL and MOTO services by downloading the Uber app.

