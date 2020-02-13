What Dhaka is talking about 13.02.2020

Facebook user Chu LeeShung posted a picture on the FB page World Photographic Forum. The photo has already received plenty of reaction. "Beautiful!" Binu Raj, fb











English retired professional footballer and current President of Inter Miami CF. David Beckham posted a picture on his FB page with a caption "A seriously fun weekend. I can't wait to share more with you soon". The photo has already received 27k reactions and many fans have expressed their love through comments. "Wow!" Viraseranee, fb









Popular Bangladeshi actress Purnima posted a picture on her FB page with a caption "Your morning tea will be made perfect, with a teaspoon of my love and a pinch of my hugs" The photo has already received lots of reaction and many fans have expressed their love through comments. "Always gorgeous" Jesmin Khushi, fb











Bangladeshi film actor Ziaul Roshan posted a picture on his FB page with actor Siam Ahmed. The photo has already received lots of reactions and many fb users have expressed their love through comments. "Excellent!" Rasel Mahabur, fb











Leave Your Comments