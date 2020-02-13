AIUB hosts CISCO networking academy skills competition

AIUB hosted the CISCO networking academy skills competition on its campus on Saturday. -AA

American International University-Bangladesh (AIUB) hosted the 2020 Cisco Networking Academy Skills Competition at its permanent campus which is the largest gathering of its kind. 1000+ students from different colleges and private/public universities participated in the daylong event which tested their skills in the networking and cybersecurity area.







Team Script Kiddies (FarhanTanvirUtshaw&Irtesam Mahmud Khan) bagged 50,000 Taka winning the first position while Team Network Poltergeists (Md. Mahtab Alam & Shamim Ahmed) and Team IUT_GENESIS (Imtiaj Ahmed Chowdhury &GazzaliFahim) bagged 30,000 and 20,000 Taka respectively winning the 2nd and 3rd position.







Dr. Carmen Z. Lamagna (Honorable Vice-Chanc-ellor, AIUB), Kalhari Kaluarachchi (Program Manager, SAARC, Cisco Networking Academy), Manzur H. Khan (Director, Office of Students Affairs, AIUB), Md. Manirul Islam (Director, Institute of Continuing Education, AIUB) graced the opening and closing ceremony of the event which was held at the newly built Amphitheatre of the university.

