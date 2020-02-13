BD-Nepal ties deepen thru Army Chief's visit

General Aziz Ahmed paid a courtesy call on Nepalese Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli during his Nepal visit recently. - ISPR

The Chief of Staff of Bangladesh Army General Aziz Ahmed visited Nepal from 7 to 11 February. During the visit, he met Nepalese President Bidhya Devi Bhandari, Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, Defense Minister Ishwor Pokharel and Nepali Army Chief General Purna Chandra Thapa.





General Aziz Ahmed conveyed the greetings of Bangladesh President and Prime Minister to the Nepali President and Prime Minister. General Aziz Ahmed expressed his gratefulness to the Nepalese government for recognizing Bangladesh in 1972, according to a press release of ISPR.







The release said General Aziz Ahmed thankfully recalled Nepal's cooperation with Bangladesh in the food sector after Bangladesh's independence in 1971.





At the same time officials of Nepalese government acknowledged gratitude to the Bangladesh government for aiding Nepal in the wake of its earthquake in 2015. General Aziz Ahmed talked about the observance of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's birth centenary which is scheduled to be held on 17 March 2020.





He also referred to Bangabandhu's foreign policy which upholds friendship to all, malice to none. General Aziz Ahmed and General Purna Chandra Thapa shared ideas and views with each other to enhance the military affiliations between Bangladesh and Nepal by driving forward cooperation in the fields of military trainings, training exchange, disaster management, fight against terrorism, defense industry and so on.









