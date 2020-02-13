Ananya shoots for 23 hours at a stretch





Ananya Panday, who is currently shooting for 'Khaali Peeli', is leaving no stone unturned to bring the best to her audience. If a highly placed source is to be believed then recently, the actress shot for a project she is a part of, for about 23 hours straight.







Amidst all this, she's made sure that she fulfills her other professional commitments too, such as attending narrations, making appearances for events and what not! The source shares, "Ananya has been juggling between shoots and other commitments.







Recently, during a schedule of 'Khaali Peeli', she started shooting at 8 o'clock in the morning and continued to shoot till the next morning. She shot for the film for more than 23 hours, at a stretch."

Leave Your Comments