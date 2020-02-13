Pooja Hegde to star opposite Salman

Pooja Hegde, who was last seen in Bollywood in 2019's 'Housefull 4', will star opposite Salman Khan in his upcoming film 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali'. The new development comes a month after Salman announced the project in January. The film will be directed by Farhad Samji, who had also helmed 'Housefull 4'.







Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to twitter to announce Pooja's role in 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali'. 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali' will release on Eid 2021. On January 10, Salman had announced the project on Twitter and his fans and followers couldn't control their excitement. "Announcing my next film... 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali'.... story and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala...directed by Farhad Samji...Eid 2021 ... (sic)," the 'Dabangg' actor had tweeted.





Akshay Kumar, who worked with Farhad in 'Housefull 4' and Salman in 'Mujhse Shaadi Karogi', had also congratulated the team of 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali' for the film soon after the announcement was made. Pooja Hegde made her debut in Bollywood with 'Mohenjo Daro' opposite Hrithik Roshan in 2016. The film was directed by Ashutosh Gowariker. After a gap of three years, she appeared in 'Housefull 4'. Apart from Hindi films, Pooja also appears in Tamil and Telugu films.







--Agencies



