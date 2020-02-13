BPL Football from today

The opening round of the prestigious Bangladesh Premier League (BLP) Football is all set to begin from today at three different venues across the country.





On the day, holders Banshudhara Kings will take on Uttar Baridhara Club at Sheikh Kamal Stadium in Nilphamari at 3.15 pm, Lieutenant Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club will play against Chattogram Abahani Limited at Bangabandhu National Stadium (BNS) at 6.30 pm while Sheikh Russel Krira Chakra meets Brothers Union Club Limited at Sylhet District Stadium in Sylhet also at 6.30 pm.





Leave Your Comments