VSONE starts operations in BD

VSONE, a technology solutions provider that offers unmatched services in software development, data center, and Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), ventured into a new partnership with IFS, to inaugurate operations in Bangladesh. The partnership was officially announced in an event in the capital Dhaka recently.







Through this new venture, VSONE gears up to deliver IFS solutions to Bangladesh and generate rewarding sales within the country, rendering a win-win situation for both companies. The new partnership is also expected to strengthen the sales capabilities of both companies while exploring new business opportunities.







This partnership marks a new addition to the IFS partner ecosystem, which consists of experts who share a similar goal, primarily to serve the clients and to keep them in the center of all operations.







The top tier partner program brings the entire industry and technology expertise, creating pathways to training and also linking IFS partner network with customer network. With the IFS partner network, every partner company is guaranteed a great back-up and opportunities to grow while overcoming challenges and accomplishing success.

