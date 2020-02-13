Transcom Digital launches Black and Decker

Transcom Electronics Managing Director and CEO Arshad Huq and Stanley Black and Decker Managing Director (South Asia) Radhesh Verma pose for a photo during the launching event at the Transcom Digital Outlet at in the capital on Wednesday.

Stanley Black and Decker, a renowned American brand, has launched for the first time in Bangladesh through Transcom Digital. The launching event took place at the Transcom Digital Outlet at in the capital on Wednesday.





From now on, various products from Stanley Black & Decker will also be available for the first time in Bangladesh through Transcom Digital, including steam iron, grinder mills, rice cookers, garment steamer, and sandwich maker grills.

From a modest machine shop in Baltimore, the renowned American manufacturer Stanley Black and Decker has been providing an innovative solution for over a century.





The company has been setting the standard for innovation and design of power tools, outdoor yard care equipment and home products. Transcom Digital has been providing reliable and durable products and service solutions to meet the changing needs of day to day lifestyle requirements of customers. The company has become the predominant and undisputed industry leader in the field of electronics and electrical products.







The launching ceremony was attended by senior officials from Transcom Electronics, including Arshad Huq, Managing Director, CEO; and Yeamin Sharif Chowdhury, Director of Operations. Senior officials from Stanley Black & Decker were present in the event, including Radhesh Verma, Managing Director, South Asia; and Nilanjan Bhattacharya, Director of Sales, South Asia.



