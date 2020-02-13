Demands of Walton freezers on rise

Demands for Walton brand freezers are increasing sharply among customers for the use of optimized level of insulation thickness. The standard insulation thickness in the local brand freezer is resulted in raising the product's durability, cooling as well as energy saving efficiency.





According to engineers, a freezer's important factors such as refrigeration or cooling efficiency, energy consumption and durability have been largely depended on its insulation thickness. If the thickness is up to the standard level, customers will get long-term services from that. Also, it takes less time for the refrigerator to cool down, resulting in lower electricity consumption. Moreover, the freezer stays cool for a long time even when there is no electricity.





Walton has more than 17K outlets across the country, from where the customers can buy about 150 models of frost and non-frost refrigerators, freezers and beverage coolers within the prices of Tk 10,000 to Tk 69,900.





