'Vivo Bhalobashay Falgun' launched

A Chinese multinational company, Vivo, has launched a campaign "Vivo Bhalobashay Falgun" on the occasion of Valentine's Day as well as on 'Pahela Falgun' for Bangladeshi customers. This offer is dedicated to young generation who love to celebrate this both special days with their loved ones.







This special offer campaign, which begins today, will end on February 15. This campaigns lucky winners will get couple dinner offer. In order to avail the offer, customers' need to come Vivo's 4 Brand shop in Dhaka and click couple photos on their Valentines booth.





After that, customers will have to post it on campaign event's facebook page and their own profile with required hastag #VivoBhalobashayFAlgun.





Leave Your Comments