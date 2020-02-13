Eco-friendly pest management gains popularity in Ctg

Light trap, a device for tempting pests to be trapped and killed in water buckets, is gaining popularity among aman farmers in Chattogram. -AA

Using of Eco-friendly pest management method in farming fields of transplanted Aman paddy has become visible as many farmers have started adopting the method in the hilly region. During the current season, many farmers have seen adopting parching method which contributes a lot towards lessening demands of chemical pesticides.





District and Upazila offices of Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE) side by side with the research entities concerned are providing technical support to the farmers for coping with this method.





Light-trap and parching are environmentally sound method for detecting harmful insects. Eco-friendly 'light-trap' method as an alternative to pesticides control getting popular among the farmers at different villages as they are attaining significant success in pest management on transplanted Aman paddy.





He also said the low-cost method is helpful for maintaining ecological balance in the fields. The farmers are extremely enthusiastic in using the method because they are reaping benefit from it. DAE officials have introduced the program in the district to detect the harmful insects in the Aman fields and use the insecticides accordingly to save the crops.





Farmers set the light-traps at night with kerosene lamp, charger light or electric bulb and place a pot with detergent or kerosene mixed water under the light.





The light attracts the insects that die after falling into the pot. If harmful insects are found, experts advise the farmers to adopt effective pest control method. Normally farmers apply costly insecticides in the paddy fields, killing all the insects including the useful insects, and causing environmental degradation.





But when the harmful insects are detected through the light-trap method, they can save money by applying a cheaper insecticide to kill that particular pest as per the expert's suggestion. Through using the light-trap and parching they can control harmful insects and take proper pest control measure, which is cheaper and environment-friendly.





This method has reduced indiscriminate use of pesticides by 50 percent and the farmers are also learning to identify useful insects in the paddy fields.





