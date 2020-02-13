'China to win battle against coronavirus'

Chinese Ambassador in Dhaka Li Jiming addressing a press briefing at the National Press Club in the city on Wednesday. -AA

Chinese Ambassador in Dhaka Li Jiming on Wednesday said the Chinese government is fully confident, capable, sincere and has enough strength to win the battle against novel coronavirus (nCoV), so no way to be misguided or be afraid.





"The Chinese government has the determination, confidence and ability to win the fight. We are fully capable and confident in overcoming the epidemic," he told a press briefing at the National Press Club in the city, reports BSS.





Chinese Embassy in Dhaka and Bangladesh China Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BCCCI) jointly arranged the "Meet The Press" on Novel Coronavirus. Terming the spread of novel coronavirus as epidemiology, Li Jiming sought support of Bangladesh and other countries to express solidarity with China to win the battle against it.





He said from the outset, Chinese President Xi Jinping has been giving instructions to tackle the situation of the spread of novel coronavirus in the country.





The Chinese ambassador said China has built an all-round and multilevel prevention and control system focusing on Wuhan, the epicenter of the coronavirus, and Hubei province.





He said Chinese government is committed to safeguarding the safety and health of the Chinese people as well as every foreign national availing the advantage of China's system and its previous beneficial experiences, strong scientific and technological material foundation accumulated in the past 70 years.





He urged the Bangladeshis not to be panicked in using Chinese products as nCoV cannot transmit through goods and equipments rather it transmits from man to man. Li Jiming said the spread of novel coronavirus will not make a long term impact on business and commerce of China with Bangladesh and other countries.





Even after that, if any country turns back from trade ties with China, it will be foolish decision, he added. The Chinese ambassador said earlier the country successfully and quickly handled the situation of the spread of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) virus and the SARS could not make any significant adverse impact on Chinese economy.





Li Jiming hoped that the people of all walks of life in Bangladesh will not be panicked but calmly and rationally evaluate the risk, follow the guidance of health professional authorities like WHO and avoid overreaction and not pay any heed to rumors.





BCCCI President Gazi Golam Murtoza said the Chinese government has proved its ability in facing virus epidemic by constructing a 1000-bed hospital within ten days. He said it has become a global problem, so all of the countries should come forward to face it.





China is holding the second largest economy, so China has the important role on global supply chain and economic situation, he added. Referring to statistics of the Commerce Ministry, the BCCCI President said China singlehandedly invested in Bangladesh about $18 billion in last ten years.





Any incident in China may impact business and trade in Bangladesh. He said novel coronavirus has not spread in the Chinese provinces and cities with which Bangladesh has trade ties, so the epidemic could not make adverse impact on Bangladesh-China trade ties.





He expressed his hope that the two countries will take proper decisions on trade ties in the wake of the coronavirus epidemic.





Commercial Councilor of China Emabssy Liu Zhenhua, BCCCI General Secretary Md Shahjahan Mrida Benu and Joint General Secretary Al Mamun Mrida were present at the briefing, among others.





