BNP to stage procession Saturday

BNP will bring out a procession in Dhaka on Saturday seeking the release of the party's imprisoned chairperson Khaleda Zia as part of BNP's countrywide demonstration program.





The decision was taken at a joint meeting of BNP and its associate bodies at the party's Nayapaltan central office on Wednesday.





After the meeting, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir announced the program at a press conference.





Mirza Fakhrul said they will bring out the procession from their Nayapaltan central office at 2pm on Saturday and it will end at the National Press Club.





Asked whether they got permission from police for their planned procession, Fakhrul said, "No permission is needed

for holding such a program. We'll only inform them about the program." He called upon people to make their program a success with their spontaneous participation.





"We urge people to take part in the procession to register their protest in a peaceful manner, and thus accelerate the process of our leaders' (Khaleda's) release from jail," the BNP leader said.







