'Govt’s political decision necessary'

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has said their party's main focus is now on protecting their party Chairperson Khaleda Zia's life as he alleged that the government is trying to kill her in jail.





He came up with the remarks while addressing a press conference at BNP's Nayapaltan central office in the city on Wednesday. The ball is now in the government's court regarding the release of Khaleda as a 'political decision' is needed in this regard, he also said. Mirza Fakhrul said, "Saving Madam's (Khaleda's) life is now our main issue and also of people since they (govt) are pushing her towards death in a planned way."





The BNP leader further said, "We want to free her, save her life and return her to people. We're going to people as we'll put in our efforts to have her released. It's our responsibility as a political party." Sought his comment about media reports on willingness of Khaleda's family to seek parole for her release, Fakhrul said their party is not aware of it.





He said they have used all the legal options to free her. "We're still trying to have her released through the legal way. We also talked to the Home Minister. The demand for her release was also placed in parliament. The whole matter is now in government hands. The ball is in now in their court."





The BNP leader said their chairperson's release does not depend on the legal matters since she has been kept in jail for 'political reasons. "So, a political decision needs to be taken. This means the usurper government must take a decision whether it'll free her to restore democratic atmosphere or keep her in jail going against people's will."





He also claimed that Khaleda is not being given bail in bailable cases only because of the government's political 'vengeance'. Fakhrul called upon people to come forward to register their protest against the government's 'illegal acts' and foil its strategy to destroy politics.





